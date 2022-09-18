Uttar Pradesh govt transfers 14 IAS officers in administrative reshuffle

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 14 IAS officers transferred in UP

Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi Adityanath government on Saturday reshuffled 14 Indian Administrative Service officers, including district magistrates of 10 districts.

According to the details, Hardoi, Barabanki, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Agra, Chandauli, Mathura, Pilibhit, Bhadohi and Sant Kabir Nagar got new district magistrates.

Barabanki DM Adarsh ​​Singh has been appointed as Commissioner in-charge of the Jhansi division, Ghazipur DM Mangla Prasad Singh has been made the DM of Hardoi, the transfer list showed.

Avinash Singh, the district magistrate of Hardoi, is the new DM of Barabanki, while Sant Kabir Nagar DM Divya Mittal has been made the new District Magistrate of Mirzapur.

Bhadohi DM Aryaka Akhoury has been made the new District Magistrate of Ghazipur. Navneet Singh Chahal, DM of Mathura, has been made the DM of the adjoining Agra district.

Varanasi Development Authority's Vice-Chairman Isha Duhan has been made the new DM of Chandauli. Pilibhit DM Pulkit Khare has been made the DM of Mathura, Mirzapur DM Praveen Kumar has been made the new DM of Pilibhit.

Aligarh Municipal Corporation commissioner Gaurang Rathi has been made the DM of Bhadohi.

Gorakhpur Development Authority Vice-Chairman Prem Ranjan Singh got charge of Sant Kabir Nagar DM.

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narayan Singh has been made Secretary in the Revenue Department. Apart from this, according to the order, Relief Commissioner and Secretary Revenue Department Ranveer Prasad has also been assigned the responsibility of Housing Commissioner.

Housing Commissioner Ajay Chauhan has been posted as Secretary, Public Works.

