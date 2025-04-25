Use social media mindfully, reject all forms of inducements: LBSNAA guidelines for soon-to-be IAS officers UPSC CSE result was released on Tuesday, and as many as 1,009 candidates were finally selected for various services like IAS, IFS and others. Now, they will undergo training.

New Delhi:

All the newly inducted IAS and other civil services officers have recieved a set of instructions from Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), training institute for the civil servants. As per the guidelines issued on Friday, the officers are instructed to use the social media wisely and this include both comments and posts. All the activity should be mindful, said LBSNAA. It further asked the officers to reject all forms of inducement such as gifts, hospitality, and free publicity.

LBSNAA issued the guidelines for the candidates selected through the civil services examination 2024, the results of which were announced on April 22. As many as 1,009 candidates cleared the exam, and will now undergo the foundation training at the LBSNAA.

LBSNAA guidelines for Civil servants

"You must ensure that your personal conduct and official and social interface with the general public, people's representatives, corporate entities, civil society organisations, government personnel, all other dignitaries and vulnerable sections of the society is courteous, respectful, dignified and appropriate," read the guidelines. "As a future civil servant you are expected to be a role model throughout. Your past actions also will be a reflection of your character and personality throughout your career. You should start displaying exemplary conduct that befits an officer right from this day and not wait for your training to start. You will go on to occupy important positions in institutions of governance and public service delivery," it said. Comments and any posts made or facilitated "by you on social media will also reflect on the service," tt added.

"Therefore, you should remain mindful, even at this stage, of avoiding posts that would or could defame the service or its members. Be diligent and judicious about posting content that could be considered unprofessional or inappropriate for an officer/member of service," it said. One should, in particular, refrain from impulsively posting statements on social media, the guidelines said.

"Pause and reflect on the possible impact of what you are going to post. Rather, it is advisable to avoid posting any content lest it may lead to misinterpretation at an individual/institutional level," it added. The motto of the academy, 'Sheelam Param Bhushanam,' - Character is the supreme embellishment — guides the officers and alumni to conduct themselves with integrity, dignity, humility and rectitude at all times, the guidelines said, adding that their "inner conscience is the best way to go forward" and that these dos and donts "can be a good start."

"The credibility of an officer is decided by his/her integrity, a timeless virtue. It is important to keep a diligent account of financial issues and reject all forms of inducement such as gifts and hospitality and free publicity. In this context care has to be taken that your success is not leveraged inappropriately at any stage hereon," it said. The academy said that respect to women is central in Indian ethos and the bureaucrats must be gender-sensitive.

UPSC IAS Result 2025

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) officially declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 on Tuesday, and Shakti Dubey secured the top rank. As per the result, a total of 1,009 candidates are recommended for appointment to high-profile positions such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and a range of Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ Central Services.