US plane carrying third batch of 112 Indian deportees lands at Amritsar airport | Video

Indians deported from the US: A US military aircraft carrying 112 Indians landed at Amritsar airport late Sunday night, marking the third such flight deporting individuals amid the Donald Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigrants. As per the sources, the plane landed at the airport at 10:03 pm.

Among the 112 deportees, 44 are from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, 31 from Punjab, two from Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, said sources.

Some families of the deportees have arrived at the airport. The deportees will be permitted to return home after completing all formalities, including immigration procedures, verification, and background checks.

Necessary arrangements have been made for their transportation to their respective destinations.

As the US authorities undertake a crackdown on illegal immigration under President Donald Trump, a plane carrying the second batch of 116 Indian deportees landed at the Amritsar International Airport on Saturday late evening. Among the 116 Indians being deported, 67 are from Punjab, 33 are from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and one each is from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The second batch of Indian deportees includes four women and two minors, including a six-year-old girl, the sources said, as it added that most of the deportees are in the age group of 18 to 30. Notably, the third plane carrying 157 deportees is also expected to land on Sunday, news agency PTI reports.

Earlier, the US military aircraft with 104 Indian deportees landed at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar on February 5.

(With agencies input)

