Sunday, February 16, 2025
     
  US deported 116 Indian nationals, women and children unrestrained during flight: Sources

US deported 116 Indian nationals, women and children unrestrained during flight: Sources

The deportation of 116 Indian nationals from the US to Amritsar has sparked political controversy over their alleged mistreatment.

Reported By : Devendra Parashar Edited By : Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee
New Delhi
Published : Feb 16, 2025 23:25 IST, Updated : Feb 16, 2025 23:35 IST
Security personnel outside the airport ahead of the second
Image Source : PTI Security personnel outside the airport ahead of the second batch of the immigrants arrival from the US, in Amritsar, Saturday.

A deportation flight carrying 116 Indian nationals from the United States arrived at Amritsar’s international airport late on Saturday night. This marks the second batch of Indian deportees sent back under the US administration’s crackdown on illegal migration.

Sources confirmed that while male deportees were restrained during the flight, women and children were not shackled. The return of these individuals comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

The C-17 aircraft transported individuals from Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, among other states. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the Amritsar airport and assured that arrangements had been made for the smooth return of Punjab residents to their hometowns. “Our vehicles are ready to take them to their places,” he stated.

This flight follows a previous deportation on February 5, when a US Air Force plane transported 104 Indian nationals to Amritsar. Several deportees from that flight reported being restrained with handcuffs and leg shackles for the entire journey, only being released after landing.

The deportations have sparked political controversy in India, with the Opposition demanding that Prime Minister Modi address the treatment of 

Indian migrants with the US administration. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the handling of the situation, alleging that deportees were treated “even worse than garbage.”

The issue of Indian migrants facing deportation and alleged mistreatment has become a significant point of debate, with calls for diplomatic intervention and assurances for the welfare of returnees. Meanwhile, authorities continue to facilitate their reintegration into society upon arrival.

