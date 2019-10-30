Wednesday, October 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. US-bound passenger held with 8 live bullets at IGI airport

US-bound passenger held with 8 live bullets at IGI airport

​A US-bound passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Wednesday for allegedly carrying eight live bullets in his baggage, an official said.  

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 30, 2019 18:15 IST
US-bound passenger held with 8 live bullets at IGI airport

US-bound passenger held with 8 live bullets at IGI airport

A US-bound passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Wednesday for allegedly carrying eight live bullets in his baggage, an official said.

A Central Industrial Security Force official, deputed at terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan baggages, detected bullet-like objects while checking the bag of Indian national Tejinder Singh, he said.

"Eight live bullet rounds of .32mm calibre were recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to San Francisco," the official said.

The traveller was not allowed to board the flight and was handed over to the Delhi Police as he could not produce any document for carrying the ammunition, he added.

Carrying arms and ammunition inside an airport terminal area or an aircraft is banned under the Indian aviation laws. 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHC quashes case against Pehlu Khan, his two sons and driver Next StoryMirchi deals: Businessman Raj Kundra deposes before ED  