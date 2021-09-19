Sunday, September 19, 2021
     
Suspicious movement detected along LoC in Uri sector

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 19, 2021 23:44 IST
Security personnel arrive at the site of search operation.
Image Source : PTI

Security personnel arrive at the site of search operation. (Representational image)

A suspicious movement was detected along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector on the intervening night of September 18-19. A search operation of the area is under progress, PRO Defence, Srinagar informed. More to follow.

