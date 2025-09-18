Uri attack and surgical strikes: How India's counter-terror approach witnessed a strategic shift | Explained The Uri terror attack in September 2016 marked a watershed moment in India's fight against cross-border terrorism. The surgical strikes that followed represented a bold departure from past restraint, setting a new precedent in India's counter-terror approach.

There are some events that not only change the course of history but also set a new benchmark for the future. One such moment came with the "surgical strikes" carried out by the Indian Army on September 29, 2016, to avenge the killing of 19 soldiers who were attacked in their sleep at the Uri Army camp on September 18. The Uri attack was one of the deadliest assaults on an Indian Army installation in recent years. It triggered nationwide anger and forced the leadership to revisit its counter-terrorism strategy. The Indian response, in the form of surgical strikes, was not just military retaliation but also a strategic message that India's patience had limits.

Surgical strikes across the LoC

In the early hours of September 29, 2016, Indian Army commandos crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and carried out precise attacks on terror launch pads. According to the then Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), the operations neutralised a huge number of terrorists and their handlers who were preparing for infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir. The strikes were precise, calculated, and executed with complete surprise. Pakistan officially denied the action, but the very denial reflected how unprepared they were for such a response. For decades, Pakistan had believed that India would not respond militarily to cross-border terror strikes. The surgical strikes proved them wrong.

Why was Uri a watershed moment?

The Uri attack became a watershed moment because it shattered the status quo that India had followed for years. Until then, India had largely restricted itself to diplomatic pressure and defensive postures after major terror attacks such as the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Retaliation across the LoC was considered too risky and escalatory. However, after Uri, India demonstrated that it would not hesitate to cross the LoC if provoked. This shift redefined the rules of engagement with Pakistan and signalled that cross-border terrorism would be met with direct and proportionate military action.

Strategic shift in India's counter-terror approach

The surgical strikes marked a decisive change in India's counter-terror apprach. The message was clear: India would no longer absorb terror attacks silently and would adopt a proactive, deterrent-oriented approach. This not only boosted morale within the armed forces but also resonated strongly with the Indian public which also created a new sense of national confidence. The strikes were globally seen as an example of India's evolving security strategy. By publicly acknowledging the operation, India also signalled to the global community that it was willing to assert itself against state-sponsored terrorism.

The legacy of 2016

The surgical strikes of 2016 were followed by the Balakot airstrikes in 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack, and Operation Sindoor in May 2025 after the Pahalgam terror attack, further cementing this new approach. Together, these actions showcased a policy shift from reactive defence to offensive deterrence. It is to be noted here that Uri will always be remembered as the moment when India recalibrated its counter-terror policy and chose to respond with force and precision. The strikes not only punished those responsible but also served as a warning that terrorism emanating from across the border would not go unanswered.

