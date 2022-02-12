Follow us on Image Source : FILE Malegon's Urdu Ghar to be named after Muskan Khan, who shouted 'Allah-hu-Akbar' during hijab protest

Malegaon's Urdu Ghar will now be renamed after Muskan Khan, the girl who shouted 'Allah Hu Akbar' in protest when a group of boys shouted 'Jai Shri Ram', opposing Hijab in schools. She has become a pivotal face of the ongoing protests against hijab ban at school and pre-university levels in Karnataka.

Mayor Tahira Shaikh made the announcement on Saturday. "Even if there was a Hindu in her place, we would've done the same," Shaikh said.

Disturbing visuals had surfaced some days back, showing a saffron-clad mob surrounding Muskan Khan and raising slogans 'Jai Shri Ram' when the she entered her college wearing a hijab. In response, the girl also raised the slogans 'Allah-hu-Akbar'.

The Karnataka government has banned any religious symbol in schools, including a hijab till February 14. Several groups are protesting the decision, and a hearing in the matter will take place on Monday.

As protests for and against the 'hijab' intensified at colleges in different parts of Karnataka, state's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday while appealing for peace said no one should give an opportunity to use the police force.

