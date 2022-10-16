UPSSSC PET Exam 2022: Candidates struggle to board jam-packed trains | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Candidates struggle to board train due to high rush at railway station.

Uttar Pradesh: Passengers crammed into jam-packed railway coaches in Moradabad on Sunday amid a massive rush of UP PET 2022 exam candidates who were returning from their exam centres.

Candidates blamed the administration for not planning and managing rush at public transport places.

"There's a lot of mismanagement at railway stations, we're continuously standing while travelling. There's no arrangement by the administration. Suddenly platforms of trains are changed. Trains are booked for rallies of CM but no trains were run for candidates like us," candidates said.

Huge rush of passengers was witnessed at railway stations of Uttar Pradesh as UP PET 2022 exam candidates return from their exam centres to their homes.

