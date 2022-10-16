Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
  UPSSSC PET Exam 2022: Candidates struggle to board jam-packed trains | WATCH

UPSSSC PET Exam 2022: Candidates struggle to board jam-packed trains | WATCH

Huge rush of passengers was witnessed at railway stations of Uttar Pradesh as UP PET 2022 exam candidates return from their exam centres to their homes.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2022 20:03 IST
Candidates struggle to board train due to high rush at
Image Source : ANI Candidates struggle to board train due to high rush at railway station.

Highlights

  • Candidates struggled to board trains towards home towns due to huge rush at stations
  • Trains were jam-packed after the exam had got over
  • Candidates blames the administration over lack of planning

Uttar Pradesh: Passengers crammed into jam-packed railway coaches in Moradabad on Sunday amid a massive rush of UP PET 2022 exam candidates who were returning from their exam centres.

Candidates blamed the administration for not planning and managing rush at public transport places.

"There's a lot of mismanagement at railway stations, we're continuously standing while travelling. There's no arrangement by the administration. Suddenly platforms of trains are changed. Trains are booked for rallies of CM but no trains were run for candidates like us," candidates said.

Huge rush of passengers was witnessed at railway stations of Uttar Pradesh as UP PET 2022 exam candidates return from their exam centres to their homes.

