Upendra Kushwaha, RLM chief, nominated to Rajya Sabha as NDA candidate from Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha.

Upendra Kushwaha, leader of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and former Union Minister, has been nominated as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Bihar for the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Following this, Kushwaha extended his gratitude to key leaders of the NDA, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, LJP leader Chirag Paswan, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary.

What Bihar Deputy CM said?

When asked whether RLM President Upendra Kushwaha would be the NDA candidate for Rajya Sabha, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary confirmed that consensus had been reached within the NDA, stating that Upendra Kushwaha has been nominated as their candidate for the Upper House of Parliament.

Kushwaha lost Lok Sabha polls

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Kushwaha finished a distant third in the Karakat constituency. The seat was won by CPI(ML) candidate Raja Ram Singh. Rajaram Kushwaha won the parliamentary seat by defeating independent candidate Pawan Singh with a margin of 105,858 votes. Meanwhile, Upendra Kushwaha of BJP's ally Rashtriya Lok Morcha finished third with 253,876 votes.

It should be noted here that NDA has implemented several strategies to consolidate its political standing in Bihar, including the decision to nominate Upendra Kushwaha to the Rajya Sabha. This move seems to be strategically aimed at solidifying support within the Kushwaha community and bolstering NDA's prospects in future elections.

ALSO READ: Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lol Janata Dal renamed as Rashtriya Lok Morcha