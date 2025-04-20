UP STF to seek Centre's nod to question arrested terrorist Happy Passia, says ADG Amitabh Yash The Uttar Pradesh STF is planning to seek central government help to coordinate with international agencies for questioning Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, a wanted terrorist linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), who was recently arrested by the FBI in the US.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) is preparing to approach the central government to coordinate with international agencies for access to Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, a wanted terrorist linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), who was recently arrested by the FBI in the United States. "Soon, the UP STF will also make efforts to contact international agencies through the central government to take the investigation forward and question Happy Passia," said ADG (Law & Order) Amitabh Yash. The move comes days after the arrest of Lajar Masih from Kaushambi, who allegedly planned a terror attack at the Kumbh in Prayagraj and later revealed key inputs on Passia's operations during questioning.

Lajar Masih was arrested earlier this month by the UP STF while allegedly scouting for a target during the ongoing Kumbh gathering in Prayagraj. According to officials, he was working in coordination with operatives of BKI, a banned Khalistani outfit with known ties to Pakistan's ISI. During interrogation, Masih revealed details about Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia's, role in funding and logistics for terror modules operating in India, including planned attacks in Uttar Pradesh. Following this tip-off, central intelligence agencies relayed inputs to their US counterparts, helping track Passia's movements.

FBI confirms arrest in Sacramento

Harpreet Singh, known by his alias Happy Passia, was arrested on April 17 in Sacramento by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The FBI said he had entered the US illegally and was using burner phones to avoid surveillance. "Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested. He is linked to two international terrorist groups," FBI Sacramento posted on X.

Central figure in Punjab attacks and extortion: DGP Gaurav Yadav

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav described Passia's arrest as a "major breakthrough" in the fight against cross-border terror. "Between 2023 and 25, he played a central role in orchestrating targeted killings, grenade attacks on police establishments, and extortion in Punjab and other states," the DGP said. He called the arrest the result of sustained intelligence-sharing between India and the US.

Happy Passia is a close associate of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda. Both men are named in an NIA chargesheet related to a 2024 grenade attack in Chandigarh, targeting a retired Punjab Police officer. The NIA had declared a Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to Passia’s arrest.

Part of a broader ISI-backed module

Investigations by Punjab Police and the NIA revealed that Happy Passia was helping recruit local operatives and providing them with logistics, weapons, and funds from overseas. In December 2023, the Punjab Police had busted a BKI module being run by Passia and another handler from Pakistan, with five operatives arrested in grenade attacks on police establishments in Batala and Gurdaspur.

According to the NIA's case, Passia and Rinda had directed ground operatives in India, identified as Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, to conduct reconnaissance and carry out the September 2024 attack in Chandigarh. All four men have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other terror-related laws.

UP STF to follow up with Centre

With the FBI's confirmation of Passia's arrest and links now traced to a suspected terror plot during the Kumbh, UP STF is expected to formally request the Ministry of Home Affairs to initiate the process of seeking access to question the accused. "This is a crucial lead that connects international handlers to planned terror activity on Indian soil. We are coordinating further steps," a senior STF official said.