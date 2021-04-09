UP govt orders 50 per cent staff in offices in THESE four cities as Covid cases surge

Image Source : PTI Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath inspect Covid-19 Care Ward, amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, in Varanasi.

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered 50 per cent work-force in government and private offices in 4 districts in the state including Lucknow Kanpur, Prayagraj and Varanasi, in view of the rising Covid cases. The remaining 50 per cent staff will work from home.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting with the officials of Team-11 to review the corona situation in the state.

The chief minister asked officials to perform vaccination of the target age group on a priority basis in districts including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Jhansi, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Agra, Saharanpur and Moradabad.

ALSO READ | People's movement from containment zones won't be stopped, says Noida DM

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh reported 8,490 new Covid cases. Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Health, Amit Mohan Prasad, said that 50 per cent of the cases in the past 24 hours have come from four cities - Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj. and Varanasi.

The number of active cases in the state are 39,338 and 39 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

For the first time in recent history, queues have been seen at the cremation grounds in Lucknow where tokens were handed out to the kin of the deceased for their turn.

Five staff members at the postmortem house in King George's Medical University tested positive but post mortem of bodies could not be stopped for obvious reasons on Thursday.

Meanwhile, night curfew has been extended to Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Bareilly apart from Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi.

ALSO READ | Noida Night Curfew: What's allowed, what's not

Latest India News