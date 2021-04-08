Image Source : PTI Noida Night Curfew: What's allowed, what's not

In wake of the rising coronavirus cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Noida. The restriction which begins today will remain in place till April 17 from 10 pm to 5 am. All movement of essential goods, commodities, and essential/medical services will continue uninterrupted.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration urged residents of Noida and Greater Noida to inform them about the arrival of outsiders in their area for COVID-19 surveillance and a spike in coronavirus infections.

WHAT'S ALLOWED

All movement of essential goods/commodities exempted

All essential/medical services exempted

WHAT'S NOT ALLOWED

All government, private educational institutes (except medical, para medical and nursing) including coaching institutes barred from holding physical classes till April 17. However, all exams including practicals shall be held as per schedule and are exempted from the order.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN NOIDA

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 125 new coronavirus cases, taking the district's tally to 26,697. The active cases rose to 652 from 579 the previous day. Forty-nine more patients recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 25,952.

Currently, Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 93 with a mortality rate of 0.34 percent. The recovery rate of patients reached 97.20 per cent on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the state reached 31,987 from 27,509 on Tuesday, while the recoveries reached 6.05 lakh and the toll rose to 8,964.

READ MORE: Night curfew in Noida from today, essential services exempted

Latest India News