UP: Wedding celebrations turn tragic after groom test drives new car; kills aunt

UP: Marriage celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah turned into tragedy after the groom rammed his new car into some guests at the venue. The incident was reported from Akbarpur village in Etawah, where the 'tilak' ceremony of 24-year-old Arun Kumar was underway.

According to the details, Arun - a PAC jawan was handed over the keys to his new car, gifted to him by the bride's family.

Soon after, he decided to test drive the new car even though he did not know how to drive.

He turned on the engine of the car and instead of applying brakes, he pressed the accelerator, ramming the car into relatives standing nearby.

A 35-year-old woman, identified as Sarla Devi was crushed to death in the incident, while four others suffered grave injuries.

A 10-year-old girl is among those injured and admitted to the hospital.

Commenting on the incident, station house officer, Ekdil, Ranvijay Singh said, "We have taken the accused into custody. Once we receive a complaint, we will charge the accused with causing death by negligence, rash driving and other offences."

