UP BJP leader, aide killed in road accident

Asha Singh, a member of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh executive committee, died in a road accident on the Chandausi-Aligarh road, police said.

Asha Singh's car rammed into a tree on Sunday as the vehicle she was travelling in lost control. Police said the car was being driven at a high speed and probably the driver fell asleep crashing it into a tree, which got uprooted with the impact.

Circle officer K.K. Saroj said, "Asha Singh was immediately taken to the hospital but the doctors declared her brought dead.

The car driver also succumbed to his injuries during treatment and Asha Singh's brother, Pushpendra, sustained serious injuries in the accident. They were on their way home after a pilgrimage of Mehndipur Balaji in Rajasthan.

The BJP leader had contested the Legislative Council elections in 2016 on a BJP ticket for the Moradabad-Bijnor seat but lost to the Samajwadi Party candidate.

Before joining BJP, Asha Singh, 44, had been with the Samajwadi Party. She was declared an SP candidate in 2012 for municipal chairperson election, but three days after the announcement, the party changed its candidate. Prior to joining the SP, Singh was associated with the BSP from 2007 to 2009.

