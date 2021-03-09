'Unwarranted and tendentious': India summons envoy over UK Parliament discussion on farm laws

Image Source : PTI Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.

India summoned the British High Commissioner on Tuesday and conveyed its strong opposition to the "unwarranted and tendentious" discussion on India's agricultural reforms in the British Parliament. The Ministry of External Affairs said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told the envoy that discussions in the British Parliament on India's agri reforms represented a gross interference in politics of another democratic country.

It said the foreign secretary also advised the envoy that British MPs should refrain from practising "vote bank politics by misrepresenting events", especially in relation to another fellow democracy.

"Foreign Secretary summoned the British High Commissioner and conveyed strong opposition to the unwarranted and tendentious discussion on agricultural reforms in India in the British Parliament," the MEA said in a statement.

"Foreign Secretary made clear that this represented a gross interference in the politics of another democratic country," it added.

It further said: "He advised that British MPs should refrain from practising vote bank politics by misrepresenting events, especially in relation to another fellow democracy."

