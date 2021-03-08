Punjab: Amarinder Singh govt to waive farm loans worth Rs 1,186 crore of 1.13 lakh farmers

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Punjab govt to waive farm loans worth Rs 1,186 cr of 1.13 lakh farmers

The Punjab government has announced to waive farm loans worth Rs 1,186 crore of 1.13 lakh farmers and Rs 526 crore of landless farmers in 2021-22. The announcement was made by state's Finance Minister Manpreet Singh in the Assembly.

Badal presented the state budget with an outlay of Rs 1,68,015 crore for financial year 2021-22 in the state assembly. This is the last budget of the Amarinder Singh-led government. The assembly elections are due early next year.

The Finance minister proposed in the Budget to raise old age pension from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500 per month. He also announced an increase in the amount under the Shagun scheme from Rs 21,000 to Rs 51,000.

According to news agency ANI, Badal has also proposed to increase monthly pension for freedom fighters from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,400 from April 1.

