Unlock 3.0: Strict implementation of lockdown in containment zones to continue till August 31

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today issued Unlock 3.0 guidelines to further reopen the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The guidlines will come into effect from 1 August. Restrictions on the movement of individuals during night-time have been removed under the new guidelines. However, lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till 31 August. The government also said the new guidlines issued today are based on feedbacks received overtime by authorities and chief ministers of states and Union Territories.

Apart from that, Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020, while maintaining social distancing norms, the government said. Schools, colleges and other education institutions will remain closed during this phase of the unlock plan as well.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues #Unlock3 guidelines. Restrictions on the movement of individuals during night have been removed. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Sz82BW8f5Z — India TV (@indiatvnews) July 29, 2020

