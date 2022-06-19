Union Minister Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid, again

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The Union Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani has tested positive for Covid-19, she informed on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Smriti Irani wrote, "I apologize to the citizens for not being able to attend the program organized in Rajendra Nagar, because my corona report has come positive. I appeal to the people of Rajendra Nagar to vote for @rajeshbhatiabjp and help @BJP4Delhi win."

This is the second time the Minister has tested positive for Covid. She was previously infected in 2020 during the first Covid wave.

India on Sunday recorded 12,899 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,32,96,692, while the number of active cases increased to 72,474, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,24,855 with 15 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 0.17 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 4,366 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.89 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.50 per cent, the ministry said.

(With inputs from PTI)

