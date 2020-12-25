Image Source : TWITTER Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's mother passes away

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's mother, Bimpla Prasad, passed away. Prasad himself shared the news about his mother's demise on Twitter. She was breathed her last on Thursday night.

"My mother Bimla Prasad has left for her heavenly abode late last night. She was ailing for some time," Prasad, a Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib seat, tweeted. "She was a source of my inspiration and all my achievements in life are because of her blessing. May her soul rest in peace," he added in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have expressed grief over the demise of Prasad's mother.

The Bharatiya Janata Party in communication said that it has cancelled all party functions in Patna today.

