'Any attack on Supreme Leader Khamenei would mean all-out war': Iran warns US amid unrest Earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called US President Donald Trump a "criminal" for supporting protesters in Iran, and blamed demonstrators for causing thousands of deaths.

Tehran:

Amid escalating tensions with the United States and deadly nationwide protests, Iran warned that any move to target Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would trigger an all-out war, as Tehran hinted it may resume executions following reports from an Iranian official that at least 5,000 people have been killed during the unrest.

Attack on supreme leader tantamount to an all-out war: Iran

In a post on X, President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that Tehran's response "to any unjust aggression will be harsh and regrettable, adding that any attack on the country's supreme leader is tantamount to an all-out war against the nation."

The Iranian President also blamed the US and its allies for Iran's economic hardships, saying that long-standing hostility and inhumane sanctions were a major cause of the difficulties faced by the Iranian people.

'It's time to look for new leadership in Iran': Trump

Pezeshkian made the remarks in response to US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly warned of possible intervention if protesters continue to be killed or executed. Speaking to Politico on Saturday, Trump said it was "time to look for new leadership in Iran."

In an interview with Politico, the US President said that they criticised Tehran's leadership, saying they rely on violence and repression to maintain control. "What he is guilty of, as the leader of a country, is the complete destruction of the country and the use of violence at levels never seen before," Trump said, as quoted by Politico.

"In order to keep the country functioning--even though that function is a very low level--the leadership should focus on running his country properly, like I do with the United States, and not killing people by the thousands in order to keep control," he added.

Trump, unexpectedly, on Friday, commended the Iranian regime for cancelling the scheduled hangings of over 800 people, signalling a potential de-escalation in tensions as nationwide protests appear to subside.

Speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn before departing for his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump expressed "great respect" for the decision, which he said had a "big impact." This comes after days of warnings from Trump about possible US military intervention if the crackdown intensified.

5,000 killed as unrest continues

The anti-government protests in Iran that have been raging for days have claimed at least 5,000 lives, including 500 security personnel, said a top Iranian official on Sunday, who added that the deadliest clashes have been reported in the Kurdish region in the country's northwest region, where tensions have been soaring amid clashes between Kurdish separatists and government forces.

The protests had started in Iran in December over the high inflation and the crippling economy of the Islamic nation. Many analysts consider it the deadliest turmoil in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that had forced Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi to flee the country.

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei has blamed the West, particularly the United States (US), for the unrest, which he said has claimed thousands of deaths.

In a speech on Saturday, he also warned President Donald Trump for his remarks and encouraging "seditious people" to continue the unrest. He claimed that "foot soldiers" of the US are involved in the protests, destroying mosques and educational centers. "We do consider the US president a criminal, because of casualties and damages, because of accusations against the Iranian nation," he said, as quoted by Associated Press. "Through hurting people, they killed several thousand of them."

