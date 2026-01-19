Dense fog blankets Delhi-NCR, flight operations hit amid low visibility; AQI in 'severe' category Delhi witnessed dense fog and hazardous pollution levels, with AQI climbing above 400 in multiple zones. Flight operations at IGI Airport were affected due to extremely poor visibility.

New Delhi:

A thick layer of fog covered Delhi and adjoining NCR regions on Monday, pulling down visibility across many key stretches. Morning visuals from the ITO showed heavy fog in the area as cold wave conditions continued to tighten their grip on Delhi. The intense fog also affected air traffic movement at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Officials confirmed delays in multiple flights as runways struggled with low visibility conditions.

Meanwhile, data from the Central Pollution Control Board revealed alarming pollution levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 434 in the ITO region, placing it squarely in the severe bracket. As the air quality deteriorated, authorities activated curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan IV across the city. Several other parts of Delhi, including Rafi Marg, were also blanketed by dense fog. The AQI in these areas stood at 417, again in the severe range. On Monday morning, Delhi's overall AQI was recorded at 418. The CPCB reiterated that readings between 401 and 500 fall under the severe category, posing health risks to all groups.

Cold wave to continue, IMD forecasts more fog

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued cold wave conditions, with the weather remaining harsh through the week. For Delhi-NCR, the IMD expects a partly cloudy sky, moderate fog in several pockets and dense fog at isolated locations during morning hours.

The minimum temperature is likely to stay between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could rise between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, which is above normal for this season. Northeasterly winds will remain light in the early hours and may strengthen slightly later in the day.

ALSO READ: Delhi wakes up to coldest January morning in three years as temperature dips to 3 degrees Celsius