I'll retire from politics if anyone says that I...: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | WATCH

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said even a single person in the country says that he took a single penny as commission, the BJP leader will retire from politics.

"No one can be found in the country who says that Gadkari has been given single penny, politics is not a business to earn money, he asserted.

Gadkari said he gives his speech in Hindi, Marathi and English and today people listen to his speech on YouTube. Most people listen to his speeches in America and from that he earns 3 lakh rupees every month from YouTube.

"I earn Rs 3 lakhs per month from YouTube, God has blessed me very much," The BJP leader said.

'Job provider not a job seeker'

Gadkari said he does not hesitate to speak openly. In his childhood, he had decided that he would not do a job but would become a job provider. His parents told him to become a lawyer but he told them that he would be a job provider and not a job seeker.

The BJP leader further said that people of caste, creed and language do not become great, people become great by their actions and qualities.

I rejected caste-based politics: Gadkari

Gadkari said that he does not talk about caste, he is a leader, he needs votes of every caste. He has always said that whoever talks about caste will be kicked hard.

"People from all castes are my brothers, my family. I understand this. Today, he does not do any business, but the business he has done so far has a turnover of two and a half thousand crores. In the business he has started, he has given jobs to 15,000 people and among those even 200 people do not belong to his caste.

Give a ticket to my chamcha (sycophant) - this is what is happening in today's politics, he added.

