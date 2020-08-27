Image Source : ANI Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 63-year-old MP from Faridabad requested all those who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested for coronavirus. The minister of state for social justice and empowerment said he took some health problems seriously and got himself tested for coronavirus.

“I consulted doctors and will undergo treatment. I urge all those who came in my contact over the past few days to take coronavirus seriously and get themselves tested,” Gurjar said in a tweet in Hindi. Earlier, BJP MPs from Karnal, Hisar and Kurukshetra—Sanjay Bhatia, Brijendra Singh and Nayab Singh Saini- had tested positive for coronavirus.

Eight BJP MLAs from Haryana have also tested positive for coronavirus which includes Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, State Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma and Agriculture Minister J P Dalal.

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said she has home quarantined herself for a week after coming in contact with a person who later tested positive.

In a tweet, Selja said she took the step as a precautionary measure. As of Wednesday, the state reported over 58,000 COVID cases. As many as 634 people have died due to the virus in the state so far. Faridabad district is the hardest-hit with 12,093 cases and 166 fatalities.

