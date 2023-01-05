'BJP ended terrorism...,' Home Minister Amit Shah exudes confidence of party's win in poll-bound Tripura

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AMITSHAH Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally in Tripura

Amit Shah in Tripura: Hitting the poll-bound Tripura running, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state has abolished terrorism and brought all-round development to the northeastern state.

Addressing a public rally in Dharmanagr, Shah said the overwhelming support and faith shown by people towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicate that the BJP will once again form the government in Tripura.

With an aim at highlighting the state government's achievements ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Union Home Minister also flagged off the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in the northeastern state.

'Tripura is now known for development...' Shah

"We have brought an end to terrorism in Tripura through peace talks with the NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura), and resettled internally displaced Brus in the state. The Tripura, which was once known for drug trafficking, violence and massive anti-national activities, is now known for development, excellent infrastructure, achievements in sports, rising investments and organic farming activities,” Shah said.

The Union Home Minister said that an investment of Rs 10,000 crore has been lined up for infrastructure projects and that a target has been set to provide 4.25 lakh piped water connections in the northeastern state.

ALSO READ: Assam: Home Minister Amit Shah's flight diverted to Guwahati due to thick fog in Agartala | WATCH

Shah hits out at Congress and Communist Party

Further, he also attacked Congress as well as the Communist Party in the state. "Communists ruled Tripura for 3 decades but didn't solve the state's problems. Congress has waned away from the country while Communists have waned away from the world. In 2018, PM Modi gave the message of 'Chalo Paltai' and the Tripura public uprooted the Communist rule," Shah added.

He also exuded confidence that the saffron party will win the assembly elections with two-thirds majority, and appealed to the people to vote in favour of the ‘lotus’ for the overall development of the state.

Recalling the 2018 assembly polls, the senior BJP leader said he had raised the slogan ‘Chalo Paltai’ (Let’s Bring Change) to bring an end to the “Communists’ misrule”.

“I am indebted to the people that they supported the slogan,” Shah said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb were among those present at the flagging off the programme of the ‘Jana Viswas Yatra’. It should be mentioned here that a total of 100 rallies and roadshows will be organised across the state as part of the yatra, which will conclude on January 12.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News