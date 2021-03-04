Image Source : PTI (FILE) Underground tunnels to link Prime Minister, Vice President's homes to new Parliament: Report

At least three underground tunnels will be constructed that will link new homes of Vice President and Prime Minister to the new Parliament, according to a Times of India report. Besides, the tunnels will also link the chambers of MPs to the Parliament which is currently under construction.

The tunnels will make VIP movement easier and also ensure less disruptive security protocols. The TOI report said that tunnels are likely to be single lane and golf carts can be used to reach the Parliament building.

Notably, under the Central Vista project, a new PM House and PMO will be constructed on the South Block side. The new residence for the Vice President will be on the North Block side. There is no proposal to construct a tunnel to connect the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the Parliament, the TOI report said. This is because the President doesn’t have to visit the Parliament frequently.

The government had in September 2019 announced to revamp the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor. The redevelopment of the Central Vista envisages a new triangular Parliament building with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new Prime minister's residence and Prime Minister's Office, and a new Vice President Enclave.

The new Parliament will have six committee rooms to conduct business. The government has identified around four locations -- in Gole Market, KG Marg, near Africa Avenue and near Talkatora Stadium -- in central Delhi for the temporary shifting of offices of various ministries.

It will be ready by August 2022 when India celebrates 75th Independence Day. The government plans to hold the Monsoon session of Parliament in 2022 in the new building.

In December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building where the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members. The National Emblem will crown the new Parliament building.

READ MORE: Centra Vista: Construction work of new Parliament building begins

READ MORE: New Parliament House: Interesting facts, photos

Latest India News