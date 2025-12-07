UMEED portal deadline ends: Over 5 lakh Waqf properties registered in six months This comes after the Supreme Court refused to extend the time for the mandatory registration of all waqf properties, including 'waqf by user', under the UMEED portal.

The deadline for uploading details of Waqf properties on 'UMEED', the central portal launched by the government for managing such assets, has now passed. No new properties can be added to the portal, though the verification process for already-uploaded properties will continue. The portal was launched on June 6 by Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, following clear directions from the Supreme Court and as mandated under the Waqf Act, 1995. A six-month window was provided for uploading property details, which has now ended. The portal was officially closed for new entries on December 6 (Saturday).

"The UMEED Central Portal for management of Waqf Properties in India, launched by Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on June 6, officially closed for uploads on December 6, completing its six-month window, as per the UMEED Act, 1995 and the clear directions of the Supreme Court of India," the Ministry of Minority Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

In the final count, the momentum significantly accelerated as the deadline approached. Many review meetings, training workshops, and high-level interventions even at the Secretary level injected renewed pace into the process, making the upload surge in the last hours.

UMEED portal statistics

5,17,040 Waqf properties were initiated on the Portal

2,16,905 properties were approved by the designated approvers

2,13,941 properties have been submitted by makers and remain in the pipeline as of the deadline

10,869 properties stood rejected during verification

Following the new Waqf amendment law, only about 18 to 20 per cent of Waqf properties have been registered.

Minority Affairs Ministry held training sessions

As per the official statement, to support this massive national exercise, the Ministry of Minority Affairs conducted continuous workshops and training sessions with State/UT Waqf Boards and Minority Departments. A two-day Master Trainer Workshop was also conducted in Delhi to equip Waqf Boards and State/UT officials with hands-on training for the uploading process.

"Senior technical and administrative teams were deputed across states, and 7 zonal meetings were held nationwide. A dedicated helpline was also set up at the Ministry office for technical support and quick resolution of issues arising during the uploads," it said.

Since the launch of the Portal, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Dr Chandra Shekhar Kumar, took 20 plus review meetings, consistently guiding, motivating, and monitoring States/UTs to ensure timely and accurate uploading of existing Waqf property details. "The conclusion of this phase marks a significant milestone in bringing transparency, efficiency, and unified digital management to Waqf properties across India under the UMEED framework," it added.

