Supreme Court declines to extend deadline for Waqf properties registration on Ummeed portal

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain pleas seeking an extension of the six-month deadline for registering Waqf properties under the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih said the proper forum to seek such relief is the Waqf Tribunal, as provided under the new law.

“Since a remedy for the applicants is already available before the Waqf Tribunal, they may seek the same by December 6, which we are informed is the last date for the registration of property,” the court said.

Applicants raise issues with UMEED portal and digitisation

Lawyers for the applicants argued that the problem was not limited to registering properties on the UMEED portal but also related to the digitisation of Waqf properties.They said that by the time the Tribunal hears and decides such applications, the December 6 deadline may already have passed.

The Supreme Court clarified that applicants facing real technical or procedural issues can request an extension directly from the Tribunal.

“If the time freezes (in the Portal), you cannot be held responsible. If at all the Tribunal allows you, your six months will be counted and your application will be considered. You do not need permission. If difficulty arises, you can always file an application before us,” the Court said