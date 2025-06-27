UK Navy’s F-35B fighter jet undergoes repairs at Thiruvananthapuram Airport after emergency landing The fighter jet will return to active service following the completion of all necessary repairs and safety verifications. The British ground teams are coordinating closely with Indian aviation and security personnel to ensure strict adherence to safety and security protocols throughout the process.

New Delhi:

A UK Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet is currently undergoing repairs at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after developing an engineering issue during an emergency diversion from its aircraft carrier. A spokesperson from the British High Commission confirmed the ongoing repair efforts and expressed gratitude to Indian authorities for their swift and continued support.

Aircraft diverted from HMS Prince of Wales due to bad weather

The fighter jet, which was operating from the UK aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, had to divert to Thiruvananthapuram on June 14 due to adverse weather conditions. The aircraft made a safe emergency landing but later developed a technical issue that prevented its return to the carrier.

UK accepts India's offer for maintenance facility access

In response, the UK has accepted India’s offer to house the aircraft at the airport’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility. "The aircraft will be moved to the hangar once UK engineering teams arrive with specialist equipment, thereby ensuring minimal disruption to other scheduled aircraft maintenance," a High Commission spokesperson stated.

Engineers from the HMS Prince of Wales initially assessed the situation and concluded that assistance from a UK-based technical team would be necessary to complete repairs.

Close coordination between the UK and IAF

Throughout the incident, the UK has worked closely with the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy, and Thiruvananthapuram Airport authorities. "We are extremely grateful for the cooperation extended by Indian authorities, including the IAF and the Navy," said the British High Commission in its official statement.

The High Commission added that ground teams continue to observe all safety and security protocols while preparations are made for repairs and the aircraft’s return to active duty.

IAF confirms emergency detection and recovery support

The Indian Air Force confirmed the emergency landing through a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the F-35B was detected by the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) and cleared for landing at the designated emergency recovery airfield.

"IAF is providing all necessary support for the rectification and subsequent return of the aircraft," the post added.

Symbol of growing defence ties

This incident has further highlighted the strengthening military and operational cooperation between India and the United Kingdom, particularly in joint response coordination and technical support. Both nations have reiterated their commitment to upholding mutual defence and strategic ties.