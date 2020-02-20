'Badi izzat se' we sent UK MP Debbie Abrahams back to her country: Foreign Ministry

Image Source : TWITTER UK MP Debbie Abarahams was sent back 'Badi izzat se': Foreign Ministry

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday said that UK MP Debbie Abrahams was sent back and all due courtesy extended to her. However, Kumar maintained that her statements and ideology was "anti-India". He said that Debbie Abrahams was sent back from Delhi Airport "badi izzat se".

"She came here without a valid visa so we sent her back "badi izzat se" from Delhi Airport. We believe that her statements and ideology are anti-India. There is a sustained campaign from her side against India," said Raveesh Kumar, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs. He was speaking with the media as a part of his weekly media briefing.

Debbie Abrahams had arrived in New Delhi on February 17, 2020. She was not allowed to further travel inside the country and was immediately deported by Indian authorities back to UK. Authorities claimed that she did not have valid visa when she was in India.

A day after her deportation, Debbie Abrahams tweeted a photo from her twitter handle of what she called was 'e-visa' to India.

This is the e-visa I was issued with by the Indian authorities. pic.twitter.com/QLwJhwFz3d — Debbie Abrahams (@Debbie_abrahams) February 18, 2020

On the same day new agencies IANS and PTI quoted sources in the government saying that Debbie Abrahams' visa was revoked on February 14 and that she had been intimated of the same.

"Her e-Business visa was revoked on February 14, 2020 on account of her indulging in activities which went against India's national interest. The rejection of the e-Business visa was intimated to her on February 14," PTI quoted a source said.

Abrahams was not in the possession of a valid visa at the time of her arrival at the IGI airport here on Monday and she was asked to return, the sources said.

There is no provision of 'visa on arrival' for UK nationals at the airport, sources said, dismissing Abrahams' contention she should have been granted a 'visa on arrival'.

