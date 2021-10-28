Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). UIDAI to conduct 'Aadhaar Hackathon-2021' from today.

To celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and to promote the culture of innovation among youth, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will conduct 'Aadhaar Hackathon 2021' from October 28, 2021 to October 31, informed the Ministry of Electronics and IT on Tuesday.

As per a release of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, UIDAI has initiated 'Aadhaar Hackathon-2021' to enhance the experience of the residents and the way they interface with enrolment and authentication software platforms through technological innovations.

The hackathon consists of multiple problem statements categorised under two broad themes, that is, enrolment and authentication. So far, UIDAI has received more than 2700+ registrations from engineering students in the last few days.

Participation includes students from all categories of engineering institutes, that is, IITs, NITs and NIRF and many top-ranked colleges from all corners of the country - from eastern states like Arunachal Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir.

Evaluation of the submission has been planned through a jury-based approach comprising of senior members/officials from the IT Industry, Academia, Consulting and Government by UIDAI. These members would evaluate the submissions through a structured process to identify the best solution, which will be rewarded by UIDAI and the team would be offered a placement, subject to fulfilment of other terms and conditions.

Dr Saurabh Garg, CEO, UIDAI said that "As Aadhaar is already empowering residents, I wish all the best to these participants and hope that our young innovators, the building pillars of 'New India' will come up and surprise us with some outstanding approaches/solutions to strengthen the current 'Aadhaar infrastructure' which is ultimately beneficial for the residents in deriving maximum value from 'Aadhaar' related services."

