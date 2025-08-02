'Uddhavji lost touch with ground, lived on top floor': Fadnavis on Sena split in Aap Ki Adalat In 2022, Eknath Shinde led a revolt against Uddhav Thackeray for his alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, claiming that the former CM had ditched the ideals of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday criticised Uddhav Thackeray for a split in Shiv Sena and said that the former CM had lost his connection with his MLAs and other leaders. In an interview at 'Aap Ki Adalat' with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Fadnavis also lauded his deputy Eknath Shinde for his courage to leave Thackeray and said he had assured the Sena of providing his support.

In 2022, Shinde led a revolt against Thackeray for his alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, claiming that the former CM had ditched the ideals of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

On Uddhav Thackeray's advice to his partymen not to even attend weddings of BJP leaders nor invite them to their weddings, because they can run away with the bride, Devendra Fadnavis replied, "The problem with him is that whosoever's wedding he attends, he thinks he is the dulha (bridegroom) and he should be paid more attention than what the bridegroom gets. Uddhav ji's party was first split by Sharad Pawar Ji in 1992, when Balasaheb Thackeray was alive and 13 leaders with Chhagan Bhujbal left Shiv Sena. With the same Sharad Pawar ji, Uddhav ji forged an alliance and became CM. So he cannot blame us for splitting either Shiv Sena or NCP. Eknath ji (Shinde) was a staunch Shiv Sainik; he would never have walked out. He realised that Uddhav ji was trying to undercut him and make his son Aaditya Thackeray the leader. He decided if he does not quit, his politics will come to an end. The same happened in NCP. For years, Ajit Pawar was seen as the successor to Sharad Pawar, but during the last few years, Supriya ji (Sule) was pushed as the successor. Ajit Pawar realised that his politics will come to an end because he was being made the villain. So both the parties split because of internal ambitions."

Rajat Sharma: But Uddhav Thackeray as CM had the entire machinery, police, and intelligence with him, and yet his MLAs ditched him?

Fadnavis: "Uddhav Ji had lost connect with his MLAs. His MLAs could not even meet him and used to be turned away from the gates. Among them were leaders who were with Balasaheb for years. Uddhav ji then started Congress appeasement, and the MLAs were feeling suffocated. That's how Uddhav ji living on the top floor, lost touch with his ground."

Rajat Sharma: You must have helped them leave?

Fadnavis: "In politics, we are not there to play marbles (Hum sirf kanche khelne ke liye toh nahin baithe). It was a political opportunity that we encashed."

Rajat Sharma: Is it true that Fadnavis used to wear a long coat, black goggles, and a hat like Sherlock Holmes to meet people?

Fadnavis: "It may have happened once or twice. But my wife jokingly said something in an interview, which I don't know. So it became news that Fadnavis used to wear a long coat."

Rajat Sharma: When did Eknath Shinde contact you?

Fadnavis: "When Eknath Shinde crossed the Maharashtra border, he contacted me. He said, main nikal chuka hoon. I said, main hoon, chinta mat kariye, nikaliye (I am there, don't worry, get out)."

Rajat Sharma: Look, he came out. The wedding ceremony was ready. The horse was fed and kept ready. Fadnavis was to be the bridegroom, but Shinde ji sat on the throne?

Fadnavis: (Laughs) "Let me make it very clear. From Day One, it was decided that since Shinde ji had shown courage, he should be made the Chief Minister, because we needed the confidence of the MLAs who came with him. From Day One, it was decided he would be the CM. There was no other option. You can ask my leaders; it was I who first proposed Shindeji be made the CM so that the government can run with full force. The only thing that was surprising to me was that I thought I would stay out of the government, but my party decided that if the government has to run, our top person must be in the government. Us samay thoda mujhe atpata laga but later I realised the decision taken by our leaders was right. You cannot run a government by staying outside. You have to be in the government, and we won the elections and came back."

Rajat Sharma: But Shinde ji had high hopes that he would be made the CM, but he was made the Deputy CM?

Fadnavis: "Shinde ji understands politics. 145 was the number required for a majority, and BJP had won 137 seats. Shinde ji realised that when a party has won so many seats, nearing a majority, it should make its leader the CM; otherwise, a wrong message will go to the workers. When our senior leaders said at the meeting that the CM will be from BJP, Shindeji immediately said, 'I understand; you have won so many seats. BJP deserves it'."

Rajat Sharma: But Shinde ji is now saying, don't take me lightly. Main tanga palat doonga?

Fadnavis: "No, he is not speaking about me. He is speaking about Udhav ji. He upset his tonga."

Rajat Sharma: But his tonga was already upset, and all his horses have fled. He may be speaking about this (your) tonga?

Fadnavis: "No, they still take Shinde ji lightly, and then he reminds them that I have the strength to upset the tonga."

