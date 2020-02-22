Image Source : FILE Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on March 7

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on March 7, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced on Saturday. This will be Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya after becoming the state chief minister. He was sworn in as the CM on November 28, 2019.

Taking on to Twitter, Raut said, "Let's go to Ayodhya ..March 7th. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray going to Ayodhya with Shiv Senais! Shriram Darshan in the afternoon, Sharu Aarti in the evening Join in the Historic Ceremony!!," his tweet translated from Hindi to english roughly read.

Raut had earlier announced that Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to mark the completion of 100 days in power. However, he had not specified the date at that time.