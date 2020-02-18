Image Source : PTI Nothing wrong in NPR, it won't be stopped: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are both different from National Public Radio (NPR). Addressing a press conference, he said assured that no one has to worry if CAA gets implemented in the state. "NRC is not there and will not be implemented in the state....If NRC is implemented then it will affect not only Hindus or Muslims but also Adivasis. Centre has not discussed NRC as of now. NPR is a census, and I don’t find that anyone will be affected as it happens every ten years."