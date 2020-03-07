Uddhav Thackeray offers Rs 1 crore for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

Image Source : ANI Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 1 crore for Ram Temple construction

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is in Ayodhya, on Saturday announced that he will offer an amount of Rs 1 crore for Ram Temple construction.

"Today, I want to announce that not from the state govt, but from my trust, I offer an amount of Rs 1 crore. I am here to seek blessings of Ram Lalla. I have with me today several members of my 'Bhagwa' family. It is my third visit in last 1.5 years. I will also offer prayers today," Maha CM Thackeray said.

