Uddhav Thackeray offers Rs 1 crore for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is in Ayodhya, on Saturday announced that he will offer an amount of Rs 1 crore for Ram Temple construction.

New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2020 14:55 IST
Image Source : ANI

"Today, I want to announce that not from the state govt, but from my trust, I offer an amount of Rs 1 crore. I am here to seek blessings of Ram Lalla. I have with me today several members of my 'Bhagwa' family. It is my third visit in last 1.5 years. I will also offer prayers today," Maha CM Thackeray said.

Speaking to media, Thackeray said, "I am here to seek blessings of Ram Lalla. I have with me today several members of my 'Bhagwa' family. It is my third visit in last 1.5 years. I will also offer prayers today."

