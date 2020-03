Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi named new editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray has been named the new editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana.