Day ahead of meeting with PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray in a huddle with NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday evening met with NCP boss Sharad Pawar. Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to discuss issues like Maratha and OBC reservation, and Cyclone Tauktae relief measures informed state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday said, "A delegation of Maharashtra government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will meet Prime Minister Modi in Delhi tomorrow. They will discuss issues like Maratha reservation, Other backward classes (OBC) reservation and Cyclone Tauktae relief."

Last month, Uddhav Thackeray wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to take steps to declare the Maratha community in the state as Socially and Educationally Backward (SEBC) to enable them to claim the reservation in education and public employment at least to 12 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

"The Judgement delivered by the Constitution Bench (comprising of five Judges) of the Supreme Court on May 5, 2021, has given me this occasion to write to you with the earnest request that appropriate steps be taken at the earliest to grant reservation to the Maratha community from my State, albeit in accordance with the law, to the minimum extent of 12 per cent in Education and 13 per cent in Public Employment," the Maharashtra Chief Minister had written.

