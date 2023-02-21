Uddhav Thackeray loses Shiv Sena office in Parliament House to Eknath Shinde camp day after Vidhan Sabha jolt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Uddhav Thackeray moves SC against EC's decision

Shiv Sena Vs Shiv Sena: In the latest blow to Uddhav Thackeray, the Lok Sabha Secretariat allotted the Shiv Sena office in Parliament House to the Eknath Shinde-led faction. It comes a day after Thackeray's camp lost their Vidhan Sabha office to their rival group in the party.

Earlier, the Election Commission recognised Shinde's faction as the real Shiv Sena.

Responding to a letter written by Shinde faction's floor leader Rahul Shewalae, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said the designated room for the Sena office in the Parliament building has been allotted to the party.

The poll panel had last week recognised the Shinde faction as the original Shiv Sena, allowing it to use the “bow and arrow” symbol in elections — practically denying Uddhav Thackeray a claim on the party his father, Bal Thackeray, founded in 1966.

Thereafter on February 18, Shewale had written to the Lok Sabha Secretariat seeking allotment of the office for the party.

So far, both factions were using the Shiv Sena office in the Parliament House.

Matter reaches Supreme Court

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear on Wednesday (February 22) the Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea challenging the decision of the Election Commission (EC) recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordering allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Thackeray faction, mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices Krishna Murari and PS Narasimha on Tuesday (February 21).



