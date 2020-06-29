Image Source : TWITTER @CMOMAHARASHTRA Uddhav Thackeray launches Project PLATINA; World's largest convalescent plasma therapy trial

Project PLATINA, the world's 'largest' convalescent plasma therapy trial cum project in treatment of severe COVID-19 patients, was launched by the Maharashtra government on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra CMO said it will be world's largest trial cum treatment project in the world where in government intends to benefit and save around 500 lives of critically-ill COVID-19 patients of Maharashtra.

The entire plasma therapy treatment will be free of cost to all the patients of Maharashtra admitted in the above centers.

All critical patients will receive two doses of 200 ml of convalescent plasma.

The funding to support the plasma therapy trial has been done through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The Donors are available in large numbers and have no weakness whatsoever after plasma donation as RBC are returned back to the patient.

This trial will help formulate definite treatment guidelines for the entire country in managing serious COVID patients and thus be a milestone in turning a page in this pandemic. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 29, 2020

Meanwhile, The Maharashtra government had announced that the entire state will remain on lockdown till July 31 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

