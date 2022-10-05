Wednesday, October 05, 2022
     
  4. 'Ravana of this year is different': Uddhav Thackeray hits out at Eknath Shinde during Dussehra rally

'Ravana of this year is different': Uddhav Thackeray hits out at Eknath Shinde during Dussehra rally

As per our yearly tradition, there will be a 'Ravana Dahan' ceremony, but the Ravana of this year is different. With time, Ravana also changes... He used to be 10-headed till now... how many heads does he have now? He is 50 times more betraying, Uddhav Thackeray said.

Published on: October 05, 2022 21:18 IST
Image Source : ANI Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray addresses Dussehra rally.

Uddhav Thackeray Dussehra Rally: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who held his Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai, said that this year the Ravana is different, indirectly hitting out at Eknath Shinde.

"As per our yearly tradition, there will be a 'Ravana Dahan' ceremony, but the Ravana of this year is different. With time, Ravana also changes... He used to be 10-headed till now... how many heads does he have now? He is 50 times more betraying."

"The only thing I feel bad and angry about is that when I was admitted to the hospital, the people whom I gave the responsibility (of the state) became 'Katappa' and betrayed us... They were cutting me and thinking that I will never return from hospital," Uddhav said.

