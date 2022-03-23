Uddhav Thackeray's dinner diplomacy with ministers, party MLAs day after ED action against brother-in-law

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Highlights Uddhav Thackeray met Shiv Sena MLAs, ministers day after ED action against brother-in-law

ED raided Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law in money laundering case

However, Shiv Sena leaders, MLAs avoided talking openly about the meeting

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday hosted a dinner for Shiv Sena ministers, MLAs at his official residence, Varsha Bungalow. The development comes a day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets of Thackeray's brother-in-law Shridhar Madhav Patankar in a money laundering case.

According to sources, post ED's action against Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law and stir among Shiv Sena MLAs, CM hosted a dinner to take everyone in confidence, reduce displeasure among lawmakers and to remain connected with the party.

More than a dozen MLAs of Shiv Sena are running angry over fund allocations, sources said. Amid today's event, Shiv Sena leaders, MLAs avoided talking openly about it.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and MLA Neelam Gorhe said that the MLAs met Uddhav Thackeray and discussed their issues. Talks were also held with ministers.

Shiv Sena leaders said that there was no discussion regarding the action by the central agencies.

