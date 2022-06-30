Udaipur killing: Accused went to Saudi Arabia, Nepal for funding; two more were trained by Pak terror groups

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An almost deserted street at the Shakti Nagar area amid restrictions, following the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur

Udaipur killing: In a latest development in connection to the brutal Udaipur killing, the SIT probing the case found out two of the prime accused had travelled twice to Saudi Arabia twice and once to Nepal in order to get funding. According to cops, before killing the tailor, all seven, including five others who were later nabbed, had met at one place to make the plan before executing it.

The police are probing the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, who was murdered on Tuesday at his shop for allegedly posting a social media statement in favour of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The cops added that two other persons from Udaipur — Wasim Akhtari and Akhtar Raja — had received training from terror groups in Pakistan.

One of the prime accused, Riyaz, during the interrogation said that he would incite the youth to attack people from other religions. Sources said that Riaz used to say: "Take revenger or wear bangles". Riyaz had also released a video that incited history-sheeters and miscreants of Udaipur to attack.

Both Gaus Mohammad and Riyaz with him. Both were instigating poor and unemployed youth in Udaipur, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Rajsamand, Tonk, Bundi, Banswara, Jodhpur districts and connecting them to sleeper cells. The sleeper cells that came were being built for ISIS and funding has also been done from Arab countries for this.

Failed attempt at killing another businessman

While investigating the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, cops found out that both the accused had plans to kill another businessman in the city. However, their plan failed as the targetted businessman was out of town. Sources also said the accused had links with the proscribed terror outfit Islamic State (IS).

Father of the targetted businessman told the media that his son had posted social media content supporting Nupur Sharma on June 7. A complaint was filed against him and he was arrested, but released within a day. Since June 9, different persons started coming to his shop. Sensing trouble, the businessman stopped opening his shop and left the city for the time being.

Police officials said that the accused were a part of the conspiracy to carry out serial blasts in Jaipur on March 30.

Accused may be taken to Delhi

Meanwhile, NIA sources said that both arrested accused may be taken to Delhi for interrogation and their mobile and electronic devices will be sent for forensic examination.

The NIA team is seeking help from cyber and forensic teams to get details related to social media, including posts and chats, of both the accused. In fact, their links with Dawat-e-Islam are also being probed as they were allegedly connected with Al sufa, a remote sleeper organisation of IS, through Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami Mohammad Riaz.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken five more suspects into custody. Sources said that more arrests will be made in this case.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of many people.

