Udaipur killing: Accused planned to murder another businessman who fled city, reveal sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajmer: Police personnel patrol as security has been beefed up

Highlights A case was filed against the other businessman over a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma

He sensed trouble after several people started visiting him at his shop

The businessman then shut his shop and went out of Udaipur for some days

Udaipur killing: In a latest development with the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal, sources have now revealed both the arrested accused had plans to kill another businessman in the city. However, their plan failed as the targetted businessman was out of town. Sources also said the accused had links with the proscribed terror outfit Islamic State (IS).

Father of the targetted businessman told the media that his son had posted social media content supporting Nupur Sharma on June 7. A complaint was filed against him and he was arrested, but released within a day. Since June 9, different persons started coming to his shop. Sensing trouble, the businessman stopped opening his shop and left the city for the time being.

Police officials said that the accused were a part of the conspiracy to carry out serial blasts in Jaipur on March 30.

Meanwhile, NIA sources said that both arrested accused may be taken to Delhi for interrogation and their mobile and electronic devices will be sent for forensic examination.

The NIA team is seeking help from cyber and forensic teams to get details related to social media, including posts and chats, of both the accused. In fact, their links with Dawat-e-Islam are also being probed as they were allegedly connected with Al sufa, a remote sleeper organisation of IS, through Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami Mohammad Riaz.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken five more suspects into custody. Sources said that more arrests will be made in this case.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people.

Udaipur killing: Jaipur remains tense, markets shut

Markets remained closed in most parts of Jaipur on Thursday following a bandh call given by a traders' body and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to protest the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the bandh, officials said, adding that emergency services are exempted.

"The bandh is successful. All the markets are closed," a VHP leader claimed.

Apart from markets in the walled city, those in other areas, including Khatipura, Vaishali Nagar, Rajapark, Tonk Road, Bajaj Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer, etc. also remained closed.

Additional DCP North Dharmendra Sagar said all officers are on the field and are monitoring the situation.

"Elaborate security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order. The markets are closed and the situation is peaceful," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | Udaipur beheading: Cleaver used in tailor's murder recovered; police denies stone-throwing incident

Latest India News