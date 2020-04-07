Two women constables in Pilibhit postpone weddings amid COVID-19 lockdown

Image Source : VISHAL, INDIA TV Two women constables, at dial 112 duty in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit have postponed their weddings amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

In a move to set an example for others, two women constable Suman and Sheetal, at dial 112 duty in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit has postponed their weddings amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Both the constables had even applied for leaves but looking at the COVID-19 crisis whose cases are increasing every other day, both of them postponed their weddings and have informed to their reporting officer SP Abhishek Dixit. District SP Abhishek Dixit welcomed women constable decisions and asked other personnel to get inspire from them and follow since in such a crisis situation more personnel are needed on duty.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state has reported 308 active cases of COVID-19 including 168 Tablighi Jamaat returnees. He also said that the samples are being tested in 10 labs set up in the state. The chief minister asserted that the UP COVID-Care Fund will be used for strengthening the state's healthcare system which includes the establishment of more testing facilities and COVID-19 hospitals.

India coronavirus positive cases have surged to 4,421 including 114 many deaths while 326 have recovered. COVID-19 cases in the country are rising even when the nation is under a 21-day lockdown period as people have been asked to remain indoors in order to contain the virus from further spreading. The country witnessed a sharp increase in the coronavirus cases following Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi where close to 2,000 people belonging to the Jamaat were found gathered in Nizamuddin West. The cases surged when these people travelled to different states as many of them were found to be COVID-19 positive.

