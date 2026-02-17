Two Pakistani nationals who escaped from juvenile home in Jammu arrested from Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana:

Two Pakistani nationals, who had escaped from a juvenile observation home in Jammu, have been arrested in Punjab's Ludhiana within 24 hours of the incident, officials said on Tuesday. The arrests were carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, while the third escapee, a local gangster, remains absconding.

The officials said the Pakistani nationals were tracked to a village in Punjab's Ludhiana by a police party and were subsequently arrested.

Pakistani nationals had escaped after attacking police personnel on duty

Pakistani nationals and a local inmate escaped from a juvenile home in the border area of Jammu after allegedly attacking police personnel on duty on Monday. The incident occurred around 5.30 pm at the Juvenile Observation Home in RS Pura.

The escaped inmates were identified as Ahsan Anwar, son of Mohammad Anwar, a resident of Nankana Sahib, Punjab, Pakistan; Mohammad Sanaullah, son of Mohammad Zaffer, a resident of Basti Jawewala, Tehsil Dinpur, Muzaffarabad, Pakistan; and Karanjit Singh alias Gugga, son of Arjun Singh, a resident of Dablehar in RS Pura.

Two police personnel were injured

The inmates injured two police personnel during the escape. The injured cops were identified as Vinay Kumar, a Special Police Officer (SPO), and Head Constable Parveen Kumar, both of whom were on duty at the time of the incident. They were provided medical treatment.

Following the escape, police took swift cognisance of the matter and launched a massive manhunt. Multiple special teams were constituted, and raids were conducted at several locations across states, leading to the arrest of the two Pakistani nationals from Ludhiana. Efforts are now focused on tracing and apprehending the third escapee, Karanjit Singh alias Gugga, who is still on the run.

Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain how the escape was executed and whether there was any external assistance involved.

