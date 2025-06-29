Two Pakistani nationals found dead inside Indian territory near Jaisalmer border, probe on According to preliminary reports, the deceased individuals are believed to be under 20 years of age and reportedly belonged to the Hindu community.

The bodies of two Pakistani nationals, a young man and a woman, were discovered inside Indian territory near the Tanot-Longewala Road in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. The discovery was made in the Sadevala border region, approximately 12 kilometers from the India-Pakistan border.

According to preliminary reports, the deceased individuals are believed to be under 20 years of age and reportedly belonged to the Hindu community. As soon as the bodies were found, personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) and Rajasthan Police arrived at the scene and sealed off the area.

A joint investigation has been launched to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the circumstances that led to their deaths.

Officials say that the matter is particularly sensitive due to the location of the bodies and the international dimension it introduces. The cause of death, as well as how the two individuals crossed the heavily guarded border, remains unknown.

"The situation is being investigated thoroughly by BSF and local police teams. All angles, including illegal border crossing, human trafficking, or foul play, are being explored," an official said on condition of anonymity.

The authorities are expected to release more details following initial forensic examination and background verification.