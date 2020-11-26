Image Source : PTI/FILE Twitter removes Sushil Modi's tweet featuring Lalu's phone number for violating rules

Senior BJP and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday made a sensational claim alleging that fodder scam convict and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been making phone calls to poach NDA MLAs from jail. In a tweet shared on Tuesday evening, Sushil claimed that Lalu was having access to mobile despite serving sentences in the multi-crore fodder scam. He even tweeted a mobile number and claimed that Yadav was making calls to members of the NDA party, to sway them to join the Mahagathbandhan government. However, a day later, the tweet has been removed by the micro-blogging site as it violates the rules of Twitter.

"Lalu Yadav making telephone call from Ranchi to NDA MLAs and promising ministerial berths," the former deputy CM tweeted. "When I telephoned, Lalu directly picked up. I said don't do (sic) these dirty tricks from jail, you will not succeed," he added.

Lalu Yadav is currently serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases. He was initially lodged at the Hotwar Central Jail. He was moved to the RIMS hospital in Ranchi on medical grounds.

For the last few months, he has been putting up at the bungalow allotted to the Director of RIMS, which is seen as a favour extended to the ageing and ailing leader by the Hemant Soren government in which the RJD is a partner.

