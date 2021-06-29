More trouble for Twitter as 2 fresh cases filed by Delhi, UP Police

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI The UP Police has registered an FIR against Twitter on the complaint of Bajrang Dal leader in Bulandshahr.

Trouble for Twitter in India refuses end with two fresh cases being filed against the micro-blogging site by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police. The Delhi Police's Cyber Cell registered an FIR against Twitter Inc and Twitter Communication India Private Ltd under several serious sections of the POCSO Act on a complaint of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

On the other hand, the UP Police registered a separate FIR against Twitter on the complaint of Bajrang Dal leader in Bulandshahr. The complaint, which has been filed for carrying out a distorted map of India, names Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari and News Partnership head Amrita Tripathi.

Complaint against availability of child sexual abuse on Twitter

A Delhi Police spokesperson said that acting on a complaint received from NCPCR regarding availability of child sexual abuse and child pornographic material on Twitter, an FIR under relevant sections of IPC, IT Act and POCSO Act has been registered by Cyber Crime Unit, and investigation has been taken up.

"After conducting an inquiry and finding child pornographic material (CSAM) on the microblogging site, the NCPCR directed Delhi Police to book Twitter India under section 11/15/19 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, section 199/292 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and any other relevant sections of IT Act on May 29," the complaint read.

Earlier on June 25, the NCPCR had written a reminder letter to Delhi Police demanding a report on the action taken by them against Twitter over providing false information during an investigation and not cooperating.

The NCPCR also sought a report from the police within three days.

The reminder from NCPCR came after the Delhi Police failed to provide a report after FIR was registered by the child commission against Twitter.

NCPCR had earlier sought a response from Twitter regarding certain links related to child pornography and other matters concerning child welfare on social media which Twitter refused.

