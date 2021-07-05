Follow us on Image Source : AP 'Twitter failed to comply with new IT rules, may lose immunity': Centre tells Delhi HC

Twitter has failed to comply with new IT rules, Centre told the Delhi High Court on Monday. In its affidavit filed before the court, the Centre said that any non-compliance would amount to breach of provisions of IT rules and that would lead to Twitter losing its immunity.

"In spite of 3 months time granted to all SSMIs (significant social media intermediaries) to comply with the IT Rules 2021, having expired on May 26, Twitter Inc has failed to fully comply with the same,' it informed the court.

The Centre further said that the micro-blogging platform has failed to appoint Chief Compliance Officer, Resident Grievance Officer, Nodal Contact Person as on July 1.

"Twitter has failed to comply with IT Rules 2021 as of July 1 for -- not appointing Chief Compliance Officer, Resident Grievance Officer, Nodal Contact Person (even on an interim basis), and not showing physical contact address on Twitter website," it said.

"IT Rules, 2021 are law of the land and Twitter is mandatorily required to comply with it "Any non-compliance amounts to breach of provisions of IT Rules thereby leading to Twitter losing immunity conferred under Section 79 (1) of IT Act, 2000," Centre told Delhi HC.

