Twitter web restored after massive outage for around 2 hours; many face trouble in signing in

Microblogging site Twitter was down for several users as many faced trouble in signing in its web version on Thursday morning. The massive outage which started around 6.30 am lasted around two hours.

Users were unable to log in on Twitter website for several minutes. However, the microblogging site was working fine on mobile phones. More than 8,700 users reported problems with the site as of 7:30 am EST (12:30 pm GMT), Al Jazeera reported citing Downdetector, which tracks website outages. "User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 EST," Downdetector said in a tweet.

A downdetector software showed that number of users reported that Twitter was down. "User reports indicate possible problems at Twitter"- read downdetector.in.

What is downdetector

Downdetector, independently owned and operated by Ookla, LLC. Downdetector, detects if a website is working or not. It grew from the idea that users are the first to experience outages. But when they contact their service providers for additional information, they may not receive up-to-date information. Downdetector set up service in April 2012 to provide the fastest and best possible way of outage detection.

Downdetector collects status reports from a series of sources, including Twitter and reports submitted on its websites and mobile apps. Its system validates and analyzes these reports in real-time, allowing us to automatically detect outages and service disruptions in their very early stages.

Twitter has been going through a turbulent phase since billionaire Elon Musk took over the microblogging site. The outage occurs two months after Musk acquired Twitter in a USD 44 billion deal. Musk has been carrying out radical changes at Twitter terming them requisite reforms and making Twitter more user-friendly and unbiased. One of the richest men in the world Musk has significantly decreased the platform's personnel, introduced a paid membership service, and overseen divisive modifications to its moderation procedures.

In the latest move, Musk has decided to reform Twitter policies and said that the new Twitter policy will follow and question science.

